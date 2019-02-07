a fragile fortress
Has Johann Rupert lost his mojo?
Johann Rupert, who created the modern Richemont and Remgro, has always leant heavily on tobacco. But the crash in British American Tobacco in the past few months has severely hurt his family investment vehicle, Reinet, and has led to awkward questions about whether he has lost his legendary touch as a visionary investor who is able to pick the right companies
07 February 2019 - 05:00
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.