UBS bets on investment banking, wealth tie-up in bid for growth

Zurich — UBS, the world’s biggest wealth manager, has appointed corporate banking veteran Christian Rosset to lead a new wealth management team tasked with strengthening corporate offerings for entrepreneur clients.

With the new appointment, Switzerland’s biggest lender is seeking to boost business by increasing crossover between its flagship business serving the world’s wealthy with investment and corporate banking capabilities in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, banking entrepreneurs and their firms.

“A majority of the new clients we attract are entrepreneurs,” EMEA wealth management head Christine Novakovic said. “If we set up a small, effective team of people who have come over from the investment bank or corporate banking business, and who know our product offerings inside out, then we can build a bridge over to wealth management.”