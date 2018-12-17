StanChart to take $160m charge from private equity sale

Standard Chartered has agreed terms for the sale of its private equity division, ending a more than two-year effort to shed a business the bank no longer deems central to its strategy.

StanChart will sell a majority of the private equity arm’s investment portfolio to funds managed by Intermediate Capital Group (ICG), the bank said on Monday.

The bank said it expects to take a restructuring charge of about $160m from the sale, but did not disclose the terms of the deal.

The main real estate assets in the portfolio are worth about $700m, Reuters previously reported.

The assets ICG is buying from StanChart will be directly managed by Affirma Capital, a newly formed company consisting of the former Standard Chartered private equity team.

The disposal follows StanChart’s decision in late 2016 to exit the principal finance business, which invests the bank’s and its clients’ money, as part of a broader strategic shift by CEO Bill Winters to focus more on corporate and individual customers.

The business had been a drag on StanChart’s performance, reporting an operating loss of $217m in 2016. From 2017, the gains and losses from the business were excluded from the bank’s financial results.

India

Meanwhile in India, Standard Chartered has laid off more than 200 employees in its retail banking division, as more customers move to digital services, a person familiar with the matter told Reuters late last week.

The lay-offs will not result in any branch closures in the country, according to the source.

The bank is working with the affected employees on existing opportunities and fair severance packages, Standard Chartered said.

“We have been working on multiple initiatives, including digitisation, to drive performance. With enhanced digital capabilities, we are seeing a significant increase in adoption of digital channels by our retail banking customers, primarily through the net and mobile banking,” the bank said.

Reuters reported a week earlier about similar job cuts allegedly taking place at the bank’s operations in the United Arab Emirates, as more customers shift to online banking services.

Standard Chartered has also been reducing headcount within other sectors of the bank, including corporate and commercial divisions, as part of a global-shake up, sources said last week.

Reuters