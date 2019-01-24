Companies / Financial Services

India’s Yes Bank names Deutsche Bank’s Ravneet Gill as new CEO

The country’s reserve bank had insisted incumbent Rana Kapoor be replaced

24 January 2019 - 17:46 Reuters
FILE PHOTO: The logo of Yes Bank is pictured on the facade of its headquarters in Mumbai, India January 17, 2018. REUTERS / DANISH SIDDIQUI
Bengaluru — Yes Bank has hired the head of Deutsche Bank India Ravneet Gill as its new CEO after the Reserve Bank of India demanded Rana Kapoor was replaced, lifting its shares.

Yes Bank’s stock had been dragged down by a long tussle with the central bank over Kapoor’s future, which had also led to several board departures.

Gill will join by March 1, Yes Bank said, adding that its board will meet on January 29 to finalise who would lead the bank in the transition period.

The Reserve Bank of India had denied Kapoor an extension to his term twice in 2018 without giving a reason and asked Yes Bank to find a new CEO by February 1, exemplifying an increasingly assertive approach to tackling Indian banks’ bad debts.

“It is a positive for Yes Bank as the board has brought in a professional and an outsider CEO, who isn’t likely to be operating in the shadows of Rana Kapoor,” Shriram Subramanian, founder of proxy advisory firm InGovern, said.

“If Ravneet Gill gets a free hand to run the bank, it would be a positive for investors as far as corporate governance is concerned,” he added.

The announcement briefly drew investor attention away from a 7% fall in Yes Bank’s third-quarter net profit as it set aside provisions for its loan exposure to a struggling infrastructure conglomerate.

Yes Bank shares surged as much as 19.1% in their sharpest intra-day jump since September 2013, before settling 9.2% higher.

Its net profit fell to 10.02bn rupees ($141m) in the three months to December 31, missing analysts’ average estimate of 10.60bn rupees ($149m), according to Refinitiv data.

Gross bad loans as a percentage of total loans, a measure of asset quality, rose to 2.1% by the end of December from 1.60% a quarter ago and 1.72% last year.

The lender has a funded exposure of 25.30bn rupees ($356.4m)  to companies and special purpose vehicles of debt-laden Infrastructure Leasing and Financial Services (IL&FS), as at December 31, of which it has classified 19.13bn rupees ($269.45m) as nonperforming.

Yes Bank’s senior group president Rajat Monga, who was also mentioned as a candidate for the top job, said IL&FS’s debt resolution should start seeing results in three to six months

Reuters

