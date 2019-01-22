StanChart boss calls for second referendum on Brexit

“However, in a situation where there is a gridlock in that body ... going directly to the people and hearing exactly what the people would want to do now that they have had two more years of information being fed to them — that has a strong argument for being a way forward,” he said.

StanChart is one of several global lenders grappling with the redistribution of functions and staff to multiple EU outposts in a bid to keep business running smoothly after Britain leaves the EU on March 29.

The activities reflect months of planning aimed at protecting clients in the event of a disorderly British exit, which Halford said would “seriously risk momentum in the economy”.

"The worst thing would be to crash out in a way that has not been planned for,” he said.

German and European regulators have granted StanChart permission to convert its Frankfurt branch into a fully-fledged subsidiary, to mitigate the impact of the loss of critical “passporting” rights which enabled non-EU banks headquartered in Britain to do business across the single market, Reuters previously reported.

Halford said the bank already had about 100 people in Frankfurt and was looking to move “several tens” more there.

Halford has served as StanChart’s finance director since July 2014 and has sat on the board of British retailer Marks & Spencer for the last five years.

Reuters