WATCH: Basani Maluleke on African Bank’s digital offering

Although Moody’s is the only ratings agency that has the country above junk status, all three ratings agencies agree on the health of our banking sector, and have afforded it a stable outlook.

But the digital newcomers are set to disrupt the industry. African Bank, which re-launched two-and-a-half years ago following its 2014 collapse, says its digital offerings could dislodge Capitec’s position as the country’s cheapest bank.

African Bank CEO Basani Maluleke joined Business Day TV to take a look at the year ahead.