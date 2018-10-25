Companies / Financial Services

JSE to drive green bonds

Social-impact instruments are being watched all over the world and SA has been among the first countries to issue green bonds

25 October 2018 - 18:18 Londiwe Buthelezi
Picture: MICHAEL ETTERSHANK
Picture: MICHAEL ETTERSHANK

The JSE is banking on green bonds to attract investment from international philanthropists and foundations that seem ready  to open their purses for social-impact causes. The JSE’s head of capital markets, Donna Nemer, says she believes this sort of instrument has huge potential in SA.

The stock exchange launched the green bonds segment in October 2017 and five green bonds have been listed to date. Two were municipal bonds, two were listed by development finance institutions and one by a corporate, Growth Point Properties.

Donna Nemer. Picture: SUPPLIED
Donna Nemer. Picture: SUPPLIED

“Green bonds have been watched in various countries around the world. SA is one of the first … When the City of Cape Town issued a green bond, it was three times oversubscribed. These instruments are of great interest to investors,” said Nemer.

The JSE’s listing requirements for green bonds are similar to those for normal bonds, but the use of funds raised from green bonds has to be in accordance with global standards on bonds for climate change.

Nemer said the JSE had worked with the World Development Bank and other organisations to come up with a listings framework flexible enough to let a variety of issuers into the market. There would be some flexibility with regard to global standards an issuer wanted to use.

Nemer said that when she went on a US road show to promote SA as an investment destination earlier in October, she met some of the largest investment managers, including Magnum and Blackrock, and responsible investing came up as a significant investment theme in every conversation.

“The good news is that they know about SA, they are invested in SA and they are very interested to see where the growth opportunities are … [Green bonds and socially responsible exchange traded funds] are a huge thing globally. For us to be able to attract investment into SA, the global investors whom we desperately rely on will also be looking for equal themes in our market,” Nemer said.

The JSE was “working hard” to launch socially responsible exchange traded funds in SA, she said.

buthelezil@businesslive.co.za

Investors showing little appetite for listed property shares

The slump in listed property prices has pushed dividend yields to 10-year highs, but investors are not convinced of value
Money & Investing
13 hours ago

Growthpoint goes greener to attract specialised investors

The listed property fund will use R1.1bn green bonds issue to fund its environment initiatives
Companies
7 months ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Most read

1.
Famous Brands’ UK burger outlet starts insolvency ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
2.
AB InBev halves dividend to pay for SAB
Companies / Retail & Consumer
3.
Truworths commits to transformation of its board
Companies / Retail & Consumer
4.
Patrice Motsepe’s ARC moves forward with ...
Companies
5.
Deutsche Bank calls for patience as shock results ...
Companies / Financial Services

Related Articles

ALLAN GREENBLO: IPPP can light the way for better public-private partnerships
Opinion

Germany’s debt market pioneer at it again with technology push
Opinion

South African bonds weaken as US and UK yields continue to rise
Markets

The business of energy and water at African Utility Week
National / Science & Environment

Growthpoint goes greener to attract specialised investors
Companies / Property

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.