The business of energy and water at African Utility Week

African Utility Week will host about 7,000 decision makers from more than 80 countries to discuss challenges and successes in the power, energy and water sectors on the continent from May 15 to 17 at the Cape Town International Convention Centre.

The event boasts a six-track conference with more than 300 industry expert speakers, side events and networking functions.

The African Utility expo offers an extensive, CPD-accredited technical workshop programme, is free to attend and includes hands-on presentations. Practical, day-to-day technical topics, best practice and products that can be implemented by businesses, large power users and utilities will be discussed.

Here are some of the expert speakers and partners this year:

Learning from nature

"Every so often an idea comes around that is a game changer. Biomimicry is such an idea. It shows us that genius solutions to our challenges already exist. Right outside, in nature. When you realise that the simple act of learning from and emulating nature’s time tested genius is so profoundly impactful, it’s one of the most inspiring approaches to Africa's big challenges." – Claire Janisch, founder of BiomimicrySA and keynote speaker at African Utility Week.

