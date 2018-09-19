Companies / Financial Services

FINANCIAL TECHNOLOGY

Goldman support allows for fintech dynamo Jumo’s Asian growth

Led by Goldman Sachs’s first-time investment in the company, the rapidly growing global firm raised $52m

19 September 2018 - 05:07 Joe Bavier
Picture: ISTOCK
Picture: ISTOCK

Financial technology firm Jumo plans to expand in high-growth Asian markets after securing the backing of Goldman Sachs in an equity funding round, the company’s CEO said.

Since its founding in 2014, Jumo, which helps individuals and small businesses access savings and credit products through their mobile devices, has mainly focused on Africa, where the adoption of mobile money has transformed the banking landscape.

Headquartered in Cape Town, Jumo has offices in Kenya, Uganda, Tanzania, Rwanda, Ghana, Zambia and the UK. It now operates in Pakistan, and CEO Andrew Watkins-Ball recently moved to its Singapore office to lead the drive into Asia.

Led by Goldman Sachs’s first-time investment in the company, Jumo raised $52m. Other investors include Proparco, Finnfund, Vostok Emerging Finance, Gemcorp Capital, and LeapFrog Investments.

Jumo uses behavioural data such as mobile phone use to help financial services providers and mobile network operators assess lending risk and tailor financial products to those living in developing countries, where credit information is scarce.

More than 9-million people have saved or borrowed using Jumo technology since it was launched in 2014. The platform has originated over $700m in loans and manages over 25-million customer interactions per month, the company said.

Jumo’s partners include telecoms firms MTN, Airtel, Telenor and banks including First National Bank and Pakistan’s Telenor Micro-finance bank.

Reuters

Ecsponent maintains growth trajectory

The niche financial services group has more than doubled its headline earnings per share and now has ‘a reasonably refined business model’
Companies
15 hours ago

Swiss regulator to ease rules for fintech firms

The move comes after Switzerland’s parliament voted in June to amend the Swiss Banking Act, creating a new fintech licence categor
World
21 days ago

Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway confirms deal with India’s One97

The investment company has entered the Indian fintech market with a $356m stake in the parent of Paytm
Companies
21 days ago

Financial services unit and bigger retail business lift HomeChoice

The specialist retailer and financial services company says innovation in its homeware textiles category and new retail brands helped it attract more ...
Companies
22 days ago

Warren Buffett takes first step into Indian startup market with stake in Paytm parent

Berkshire Hathaway joins a star-studded cast of investors who have backed Vijay Shekhar Sharma’s One97 Communications
Companies
22 days ago

The pros and cons of the digital revolution

Lobby for fairer set of regulations for online and traditional businesses, write David Gibb and Justine Limpitlaw
Opinion
2 months ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
Naspers to unbundle and list MultiChoice
Companies
2.
Aurecon’s contract exposes Acsa to conflict of ...
Companies
3.
Naspers’s OLX revs its engine with Webuycars deal
Companies
4.
BLSA suspends Bain over its involvement in ‘yet ...
Companies
5.
FedEx to hire 55,000 workers for holiday season
Companies

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.