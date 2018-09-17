Companies / Financial Services

Deutsche Bank’s asset shift from London to Frankfurt ‘in line with UK, EU regulators’

The European Central Bank is said to be urging financial services players to shift their investment banking activities to the continent

17 September 2018 - 17:32 Arno Schuetze and Andreas Framke
Deutsche Bank. Picture: MARTIN RHODES
Deutsche Bank. Picture: MARTIN RHODES
Image:

Frankfurt — Deutsche Bank said on Monday it would move assets from London to Frankfurt after Britain’s planned exit from the EU in 2019, in line with demands from British and EU regulators.

Deutsche Bank said in a statement it would make Frankfurt rather than London the primary booking hub for its investment banking clients, as per an announcement made in 2017.

"By definition this involves moving assets from London to Frankfurt, a process which is under way with the full understanding of UK and EU regulators," it said, declining to specify the volume of asset shifts.

A source familiar with the matter said the European Central Bank (ECB) was putting pressure on banks to shift investment banking activities from London to the continent.

The ECB wants to prevent investment banks setting up empty shells on the continent while still supplying services from London, the source said.

Analysts at Eurointelligence said this was costly in terms of capital. "We presume this is because of netting effects between the London and Frankfurt books which would disappear if the London business becomes a separate firm," they said.

Deutsche Bank said while the terms on which banks will operate in the EU and Britain after Brexit remained unclear, the lender plans to operate in the UK as a branch in line with the Prudential Regulation Authority’s guidance.

Reuters

Lender Deutsche Bank tightens its belt

Among measures, investment bankers at Germany’s largest lender have been told to travel coach class on trains
Companies
1 month ago

London mayor Sadiq Khan calls for second Brexit referendum

The talks are ‘mired in confusion and deadlock’ and are leading the country down a damaging path, says Khan
World
15 hours ago

Britain’s economy will contract without a Brexit deal, IMF warns

Chancellor of the Exchequer Philip Hammond says after talks with International Monetary Fund boss Christine Lagarde that London must heed the ...
World
3 hours ago

THE FT COLUMN: Deal or no deal? May’s moment of truth on Brexit

EU leaders believe an agreement with the prime minister is possible but worry it will not be ratified in the UK
Opinion
4 hours ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
Investec heads for ‘super league’ with plan to ...
Companies / Financial Services
2.
BLSA suspends Bain and says it must ‘cleanse ...
Companies
3.
Eskom to miss its own deadline for new finance ...
Companies / Energy
4.
Cell C workers riled by bosses’ bonuses
Companies / Telecoms & Technology
5.
Texton Property Fund loses its fourth CEO
Companies / Property

Related Articles

Lender Deutsche Bank tightens its belt
Companies / Financial Services

Deutsche Bank confirms moving ‘a big part’ of euro clearing to Frankfurt as ...
Companies / Financial Services

Deutsche Bank lets loose plan to slashes jobs in US
Companies / Financial Services

Investors press Deutsche’s new CEO to flesh out turnaround details
Companies / Financial Services

Deutsche deploys executives to attract Wall Street’s most active dealmakers
Companies / Financial Services

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.