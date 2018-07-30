Companies / Financial Services

Deutsche Bank confirms moving ‘a big part’ of euro clearing to Frankfurt as Brexit nears

While the bank says the main change is that workers in London will press a different button, if other banks follow suit, the City’s dominance as a clearing hub could be hit

30 July 2018 - 13:20 Agency Staff
A man walks past Deutsche Bank’s offices in London. Picture: REUTERS
A man walks past Deutsche Bank’s offices in London. Picture: REUTERS

Frankfurt — Deutsche Bank, Germany’s biggest lender, has moved "a big part" of its euro clearing operations from London to Frankfurt, in a new blow to the City as Britain leaves the EU.

With Brexit due on March 30 next year, "Deutsche Bank has begun to clear out a big part of its euro clearings to Eurex Clearing," a spokesman for the bank said on Monday, confirming a report in the Financial Times, which said the bank had shifted close to half of the operations.

Eurex Clearing is a subsidiary of Deutsche Boerse, which over the past few months has been seeking to claw away business from London’s LCH Clearnet, the clearing house operated by the London Stock Exchange and which has long held a quasi monopoly on euro clearing operations.

Clearing houses are a key part of the financial system’s plumbing, with trillions of euros being handled every year, almost exclusively out of London.

Such institutions act as an intermediary between buyers and sellers of financial instruments, and carry out operations like settling trading accounts.

Deutsche Bank said the shift would not involve job transfers.

Rather, its employees in London would be "pushing another button" that sends the clearing operation to Frankfurt, rather than to the clearing house in London, said the spokesman.

But if other banks were to follow suit and move their clearing operations out of London, the City could lose its dominant position as a euro clearing hub.

The question of whether euro clearing houses can remain in London is one of the most contentious issues when Britain negotiates its future trade relationship with the EU after its departure.

AFP

Deutsche Bank lets loose plan to slashes jobs in US

The lender’s cuts at its Chicago office are part of a broader plan to shrink US operations
Companies
11 hours ago

Deutsche Bank restructuring under way as second-quarter profits impress

Net profits reached €401m compared to forecasts of about €120m, with the bank it was ‘on track’ to slash its workforce ...
Companies
5 days ago

Investors press Deutsche’s new CEO to flesh out turnaround details

Four of the bank’s top investors demand specifics on where CEO Christian Sewing plans to scale back the investment bank
Companies
7 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Companies in this Story

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
Countdown for Eskom and Transnet to explain ...
Companies
2.
How Naspers ‘camouflaged’ opposition to its pay ...
Companies
3.
VBS: a bloodless, but not a victimless, bank heist
Companies / Financial Services
4.
Moody’s rating is good news for Eskom bond issue
Companies / Energy
5.
Edcon chooses to stick with old store format in ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer

Related Articles

‘Toolkit’ for EU citizens wishing to stay in post-Brexit Britain
World / Europe

If you want true wealth, be a global investor
Money

THE FT COLUMN: Brexit lays bare the extremes that define British society
Opinion / Columnists

Britons owe £1.6-trillion in debt — with higher borrowing costs coming
World

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.