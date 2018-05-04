HSBC $2bn share buyback likely to be only one in 2018

Companies / Financial Services

HSBC’s new CEO John Flint announced a $2bn share buyback, seeking to placate investors as he works to bolster growth at the global bank he inherited in February.

The buyback is expected to be HSBC’s only one in 2018 "given the growth opportunities we currently see", the company said in an investor presentation Friday. It came as HSBC announced first-quarter revenue and profit that largely matched analysts’ expectations. Costs, however, rose 8% on an adjusted basis, a faster pace than revenue.

The results underscore the strong hand dealt to Flint, who has taken the Asia-focused lender back into expansion mode after years of restructuring, when it lost tens of billions of dollars in revenue and suffered misconduct fines. The new CEO is finalising his own strategic plan, scheduled for June, and is considering exiting more countries and boosting spending on technology.

On the other hand, the rising costs and subdued return on equity reflect some of the challenges Flint still faces. HSBC’s return on equity came in at 7.5%, lower than its target of 10% and below the last-reported levels at its closest rivals in size, JPMorgan Chase and BNP Paribas.

HSBC disappointed some investors by not unveiling any buyback when it last delivered results in February. The lender said at the time a buyback wasn’t possible for technical reasons, and held the door open for a share repurchase in the second quarter.

Adjusted revenue rose 2.5% to $13.9bn, compared with the average $13.8bn estimate of 14 analysts surveyed by the bank. Adjusted profit dropped 2.9% to $6bn from a year earlier, also in line with forecasts.

Bloomberg

