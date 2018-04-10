World / Europe

MIGRATION CURBS

Hungarian nationalist party threatens crackdown after poll win

The win could embolden right-wing Prime Minister Viktor Orban's party to put more muscle into European alliance against EU migration policies

10 April 2018 - 06:03 Agency Staff
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban addresses the supporters in Budapest, Hungary, April 8 2018. Picture: REUTERS
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban addresses the supporters in Budapest, Hungary, April 8 2018. Picture: REUTERS

Budapest — Hungary’s governing Fidesz party signalled on Monday it could push on quickly with legislation to crack down on organisations promoting migrant rights as soon as its parliament reconvenes after Prime Minister Viktor Orban’s sweeping election victory.

The right-wing nationalist projected himself as a saviour of Hungary’s Christian culture against Muslim migration into Europe, an image that resonated with 2.5-million voters, especially in rural areas.

His Fidesz party won a two-thirds majority for the third time in Sunday’s election, meaning he again has the powers to change constitutional laws, potentially paving the way for further friction with the EU.

The victory could embolden Orban to put more muscle into a central European alliance against EU migration policies, working with other right-wing nationalists in Poland and Austria, and further expose cracks in the 28-nation bloc.

A Fidesz spokesman said on Monday: "After parliament is formed at the end of April ... in early May in the next parliament session we can start work ... that is needed in the interest of the country, which could be the Stop Soros legal package."

George Soros

The proposed legislation is part of Orban’s campaign targeting Hungarian-born US financier George Soros, whose philanthropy aims to bolster liberal and open-border values. Among the measures floated before the election were mandatory registration of some nongovernmental organisations that "support illegal immigration" and a 25% tax to be imposed on foreign donations that such groups collect, as well as restraining orders that preclude activists from approaching the EU’s external borders in Hungary. Those borders have been fortified since a migrant influx in 2015, when hundreds of thousands of people fled wars and poverty in Africa and the Middle East.

One nongovernmental organisation described the prospect of the proposed legislation as "terrifyingly serious".

In March, the prime minister said that the government had drafted the bill because activists were being paid by Soros to "transform Hungary into an immigrant country".

Soros has rejected the government campaign against him as "distortions and lies" meant to create a false external enemy.

Analysts at HSBC said Orban’s strong mandate could be problematic if it served to embolden Hungary’s nationalistic policies and strengthened its hand in its arguments with the EU over the rule of law or migration.

Reuters

Netherlands goes all out to attract Brexit firms

Country’s foreign investment agency says the Dutch government is in touch with more than 200 companies that want to quit Britain
Companies
1 day ago

EU — caught between agreeing with Trump’s issues but not his methods

The EU shares many of Washington’s grievances about Beijing, but doesn’t want to negotiate with the US ‘with a gun to [its] ...
World
3 days ago

Russia still raging over nerve agent accusations

As Britain says it cannot definitively say if the substance came from Russia, Russia insists that its ‘legitimate questions’ be answered
World
4 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
Syria and Russia blame Israel for raid on airport
World / Middle East
2.
Facebook actions a game changer for privacy, says ...
World / Europe
3.
IMF urges Guyana to toughen deals with oil majors
World / Americas
4.
Qatar wealth fund bails out banks
World / Middle East

Related Articles

FT COLUMN: Anti-Semitism and the threat of identity politics
Opinion / Columnists

George Soros accused of undue influence by some EU lawmakers
World / Europe

Hungarian party rebuked on Holocaust lapse
World / Europe

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.