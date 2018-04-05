BlackRock gold fund feels pain of miners

New York — This year has not been kind to precious-metal stock pickers at the world’s biggest asset manager, but their luck may be about to turn.

The $1.3bn BlackRock gold and general fund lost 15% in the last quarter, its worst performance since the third quarter of 2015. Among large materials-focused equity funds, it was the second-worst performer after another BlackRock gold fund domiciled in Japan.

BlackRock was not alone in suffering losses on its gold investments in the first quarter, with AMG and Franklin funds both losing more than 9%.

While the price of gold has edged higher in 2018 and producer earnings are improving, investors are seeking higher returns in flashier industries such as electric-vehicle commodities and cryptocurrencies at a time of rising interest rates and accelerating global growth.