BlackRock says ETPs and ETFs perform differently and need regulation

06 February 2018 - 15:41 Paul Panckhurst
Hong Kong — BlackRock, the world’s biggest asset manager, has called for regulation that would clearly spell out the risks associated with inverse and leveraged exchange-traded products (ETPs) after the collapse of two notes linked to volatility.

Inverse and leveraged ETPs don’t perform like exchange-traded funds (ETFs) under stress and regulators should acknowledge the difference, BlackRock said in a statement on Tuesday. BlackRock "strongly supports" a classification system that would label these ETPs differently than "plain vanilla" ETFs, it said.

BlackRock, which manages more than $6-trillion, is also the biggest provider of ETFs. The firm, for years, has been calling for better regulation of leveraged products, with CEO Laurence Fink saying in 2014 that such offerings have a structural problem that has the potential to "blow up" the industry.

Two inverse ETPs tied to the Cboe Volatility Index tumbled after volatility spiked, prompting a trading halt. The two products were short volatility, a bet against equity turbulence that traders have been piling into for years. Another exchange-traded note, the Next Notes S&P500 Vix short-term futures inverse daily excess return index ETN, will be redeemed at a 96% discount, Nomura Europe Finance said.

Bloomberg

