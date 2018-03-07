No interim dividend from MMI, which elects to buy back shares instead

Shareholders of insurance group MMI will not receive an interim dividend for the six months to end-December.

MMI, which paid a 65c interim dividend in the matching period in 2016, has decided rather to repurchase shares.

"Given the current discount to embedded value, we are of the opinion that a share buyback is the most efficient use of capital and will enhance value to shareholders. We plan to distribute R2bn to shareholders through share buybacks during the next 12 months," MMI finance director Risto Ketola said in a media release.

MMI reported its embedded value per share was R27.05 at December 31, a 22% premium to Tuesday’s closing price of R22.15.

The group segments itself into four divisions. The largest is Momentum Retail, which contributed 36% of the group’s R1.6bn total diluted core headline earnings.

Momentum Retail suffered a 10% decline in core headline earnings to R567m, beating Metropolitan Retail, which suffered a 15% decline to R317m.

Growth of 42% in core headline earnings from Momentum Corporate, to R455m, failed to prevent the group’s overall core headline earnings declining 3%.

MMI said Momentum Corporate’s earnings growth was driven by a significant improvement in covered underwriting performance.

The losses from its international division narrowed to R27m from R61m.

Newly appointed MMI CEO Hillie Meyer said a greater focus would be placed on the effective execution of the group’s strategy.

"We are starting to see the benefit of the execution focus coming through in a number of areas, such as our product offering, technology environment, and footprint growth in Momentum Retail and Momentum Corporate," Meyer said.