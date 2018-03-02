Many investors have missed out on Discovery’s strong share price performance. Over the past year, the share is up 45% to R180. This puts the performance of Adrian Gore’s company far ahead of that of rivals such as Liberty (up 17%) and MMI Holdings (down 9%), as well as staid, established firms such as Sanlam (up 35%) and Old Mutual (up 17%).

But few SA asset managers have benefited from this rise because, outside of the insurer’s main shareholder, Rand Merchant Investment Holdings (which holds 25.8%), the rest of Discovery’s shareholder register is dominated by foreign shareholders.

The question is: does Discovery still offer good value for investors? Or has its major growth spurt already happened?

One of the few SA funds with a weighting in Discovery of more than 5.5% is PSG Equity.

Kevin Cousins, PSG’s head of research, says SA analysts tend to value Discovery by the method used to value insurance companies — its embedded value, which is a way of calculating the present value of its future business plus net worth.

This shows how much more expensive Discovery is compared with its rivals. For example, Liberty Holdings trades on a 25% discount to its embedded value, while Discovery trades at a premium to embedded value of more than 70%.