Why Nedbank's upbeat for 2018
Nedbank is expecting better financial outcomes in 2018 as SA begins to tackle issues such as weak infrastructure, the state capture scandal and discredited policies such as the Mining Charter, along with political infighting and resulting credit-rating downgrades.
“Political uncertainty impac-ted on market risk and credit risk in 2017,” said Nedbank CEO Mike Brown, adding that business and consumer confidence were low in 2017.
This resulted in Nedbank’s new loan payouts in the year to December 2017 declining 5% to R153bn, with most payouts (about R66bn) made to retail banking customers.
The bank’s headline earnings, excluding pan-African associate Ecobank Transnatio-nal Incorporated (ETI), rose 7.8% to R12.8bn, the bulk of the growth coming from the retail and business bank, where earnings grew 6.9% to R5.3bn.
With losses from ETI inclu-ded, Nedbank’s earnings were 2.8% up to R11.8bn, with the bank declaring a final dividend of 675c per share, 7.1% higher than the previous year.
Raisibe Morathi, Nedbank’s chief financial officer, said the bank expects ETI’s profits to normalise as the economy in Nigeria continues to improve. ETI is expected to be the largest contributor to Nedbank’s earnings growth in 2018.
Threats to property security in SA have not damped Nedbank’s expected growth.
Brown believes talks on land expropriation without compensation, in a manner that does not affect food security or the economy, are in order.
Nedbank's Chief Executive, Mike Brown spoke to Business Day TV to unpack their full-year results.
“We absolutely endorse the need for an inclusive process to sustainably address land reform,” he said. Brown believes that government, business, labour and civil society could work together on the issue without adverse consequences, but need to do so quickly to prevent uncertainty derailing investment, growth and jobs. His comments come after Parliament recently approved a motion to revisit a clause in the Constitution dealing with the expropriation of property.
Cas Coovadia, MD at the Banking Association of SA, previously warned the motion would result in land no longer being used as security for loans.
Investment banking firm Bravura said the policy may even trigger a banking crisis, as banks had significant exposure to the agricultural industry.
“Loan and bond agreements entered into with a bank do not typically take into account a scenario in which property seizure results in a forcible change of ownership,” said the banking firm’s head of business development, Ian Matthews.
“If a loan is defaulted upon as a result of expropriation, it is unclear what the recourse would be for the borrower involved, and how the lender will ever be able to recover the loans granted.”
