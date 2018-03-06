Companies / Financial Services

Why Nedbank's upbeat for 2018

06 March 2018 - 06:55 Moyagabo Maake
Mike Brown, CEO of Nedbank. Picture: FINANCIAL MAIL
Mike Brown, CEO of Nedbank. Picture: FINANCIAL MAIL

Nedbank is expecting better financial outcomes in 2018 as SA begins to tackle issues such as weak infrastructure, the state capture scandal and discredited policies such as the Mining Charter, along with political infighting and resulting credit-rating downgrades.

“Political uncertainty impac-ted on market risk and credit risk in 2017,” said Nedbank CEO Mike Brown, adding that business and consumer confidence were low in 2017.

This resulted in Nedbank’s new loan payouts in the year to December 2017 declining 5% to R153bn, with most payouts (about R66bn) made to retail banking customers.

The bank’s headline earnings, excluding pan-African associate Ecobank Transnatio-nal Incorporated (ETI), rose 7.8% to R12.8bn, the bulk of the growth coming from the retail and business bank, where earnings grew 6.9% to R5.3bn.

With losses from ETI inclu-ded, Nedbank’s earnings were 2.8% up to R11.8bn, with the bank declaring a final dividend of 675c per share, 7.1% higher than the previous year.

Raisibe Morathi, Nedbank’s chief financial officer, said the bank expects ETI’s profits to normalise as the economy in Nigeria continues to improve. ETI is expected to be the largest contributor to Nedbank’s earnings growth in 2018.

Threats to property security in SA have not damped Nedbank’s expected growth.

Brown believes talks on land expropriation without compensation, in a manner that does not affect food security or the economy, are in order.

Nedbank's Chief Executive, Mike Brown spoke to Business Day TV to unpack their full-year results.

“We absolutely endorse the need for an inclusive process to sustainably address land reform,” he said. Brown believes that government, business, labour and civil society could work together on the issue without adverse consequences, but need to do so quickly to prevent uncertainty derailing investment, growth and jobs. His comments come after Parliament recently approved a motion to revisit a clause in the Constitution dealing with the expropriation of property.

Cas Coovadia, MD at the Banking Association of SA, previously warned the motion would result in land no longer being used as security for loans.

Investment banking firm Bravura said the policy may even trigger a banking crisis, as banks had significant exposure to the agricultural industry.

“Loan and bond agreements entered into with a bank do not typically take into account a scenario in which property seizure results in a forcible change of ownership,” said the banking firm’s head of business development, Ian Matthews.

“If a loan is defaulted upon as a result of expropriation, it is unclear what the recourse would be for the borrower involved, and how the lender will ever be able to recover the loans granted.”

maakem@bdfm.co.za

Capitec ahead of rivals in growing earnings

Issuing results less than a month after the financial year ended makes Capitec among the JSE’s quickest firms to get its financial statements ...
Companies
1 day ago

Munro expects big things from Liberty

Mr Fix It announces he wants to deliver ‘real performance’ from insurer by 2019/20
Companies
1 day ago

Standard Bank names new chief for its personal and business division

Zweli Manyathi will take over from Peter Schlebusch, who will take a four-month sabbatical starting in April, the bank will announce his new role on ...
Companies
4 days ago

Nedbank grows headline earnings despite losses in its rest of Africa division

Bank says that the total effect its struggling Ecobank Transnational Incorporated had on the group’s headline earnings was a large loss
Companies
4 days ago

WATCH: Barclays Africa has big plans for the continent

Financial director Jason Quinn talks to Business Day TV about the bank’s full-year results
Companies
4 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
Food firms ‘delayed listeriosis probe’
Companies / Retail & Consumer
2.
Eskom pays back PIC loan with R30m interest
Companies / Energy
3.
Health department blames food firms for ‘delayed ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
4.
No more steep tariff hikes for Eskom
Companies / Energy
5.
Discovery Health Medical Scheme claims ...
Companies / Healthcare

Related Articles

Capitec ahead of rivals in growing earnings
Companies / Financial Services

WATCH: Loss at Nedbank’s rest of Africa unit widens
Companies / Financial Services

Nedbank grows headline earnings despite losses in its rest of Africa division
Companies / Financial Services

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.