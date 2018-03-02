Nedbank grows headline earnings despite losses in its rest of Africa division
Banking group Nedbank managed to grow its headline earnings for the year to end-December despite a nearly threefold increase in the losses contributed by its rest of Africa division.
The loss contributed by its rest of Africa division grew to R810m from R287m in 2016.
But Nedbank’s rest of Africa division did manage to produce impressive income growth of 31% to R2.5bn, taking its contribution to 5% of the group’s total income of R51.7bn.
The bulk of Nedbank’s rest of Africa division consists of its investment in struggling Ecobank Transnational Incorporated (ETI).
"The total effect of ETI on the group’s headline earnings was a loss of R975m, including the R321m impact of funding costs," the bank said in its results statement.
In contrast to the rest of Africa division, Nedbank’s corporate and investment banking (CIB) produced higher profit on lower income.
Following a 2.5% decline in income to R14.4bn, the CIB division contributed only 28% of the group’s total income, but it contributed 54% of its total headline earnings.
Nedbank’s retail and business banking (RBB) division contributed 58% of the group’s income and 45% of its headline earnings.
The RBB division grew income 3.6% to R30.1bn and headline earnings 6.9% to R5.3bn.
Nedbank grew its share of what the industry calls "main-banked clients" to 12.7% in 2017 from 10.1% in 2015, CEO Mike Brown said, citing the newly launched Consulta survey.
"We aim to reach a share of more than 15% by 2020."
But much of Nedbank’s client growth came from its corporate rather than retail arm.
Its RBB division grew its total client base by 1.6% to 7.5-million, of which 6-million were transactional account holders.
"Our main-banked client numbers remained flat as slower transactional activity caused some of our existing clients to fall outside our main-banked definition, particularly in the youth segment, while the middle-market, professional and small-business client segments continued to increase," Brown said.
Nedbank’s wealth division grew income 8% to R4.4bn and headline earnings 9% to R1.1bn.
Unlike Barclays Africa, which reported mushrooming head-office costs on Thursday, Nedbank reported its "centre" cost to 2017’s headline earnings were R88m — 20% of 2016’s R414m.
Nedbank declared a final dividend of R6.75, taking its total for the year to R12.85, a 7.1% increase on 2016’s R12.
