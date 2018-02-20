Conduit Capital’s share price unchanged despite anticipated HEPS surge
Investment holding company Conduit Capital’s (CND) share price was unmoved on Tuesday morning, despite the financial services counter saying it expected headline earnings per share (HEPS) for the half-year to end-December to rise by as much as 215%.
The group‚ which invests primarily in the insurance industry‚ said in a statement that earnings per share for the period was expected to be between 9c and 10.8c, compared to a loss per share of 10.4c in the prior period.
Net asset value per share was expected to be between 186.1c and 190.9c, or between 17% and 19% higher than the prior period’s 159.2c. HEPS was expected to rise to between 8.6c and 10.8c, compared to a loss of 8.9c previously.
Conduit was one of the JSE’s best performing shares in 2015 when it surged 83.87%, but has since struggled, having lost 23% since the end of that year.
Some market watches have attributed Conduit’s shift in fortunes to a series of unfavourable acquisitions, including the purchase of investment companies Snowball Wealth and Midbrook Lane.
The company has a market capitalisation of R1.67bn and price:earnings ratio declining from -12.80.
At 10.08am, Conduit’s share price was at an unchanged R2.19, having lost 3.1% so far in 2018.
Please sign in or register to comment.