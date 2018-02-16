ANALYSE THIS: Matrix Fund Managers’ Ndumiso Ndebele

If someone came to you tomorrow with R100m to invest in just one company, which would it be?

Amazon. I believe in the fourth industrial revolution theme; old industries being disrupted by new technologies and the rise of the digital world. As the world becomes more globalised, despite recent anti-globalisation rhetoric from the US and EU, the accessible market becomes bigger and Amazon is at the forefront of it all.

Which talent would you most like to have?

The ability to overcome my cognitive dissonance. The ability to overcome my preconceived beliefs, I believe, will lead to better decision making as I will engage with and consider all possible scenarios.

If you found a lottery ticket that had won US$100m, what would you do with it?

I would build a state-of-the-art library in Southern Africa. I believe there is underinvestment in this area; we need to develop a culture of reading. Most libraries are uninviting, noisy and underresourced.

What’s the best investment you’ve ever made?

Opening a trust fund for my son.

What’s your favourite song?

Hugh Masekela’s "Stimela".

If you could turn back time, what would you change in your life?

I would finish my culinary art certificates. It has always been my dream to one day open a world-renowned Zulu restaurant.

On what occasion do you lie?

When a child asks me a question and I know they are not old or mature enough to appreciate the answer. But I also want them to learn and grow ... I compromise with a lie.

How much was your first pay cheque and what did you do with it?

It was R2,000 and I partied it all up.

What was your last purchase?

Bottled water — I live in Cape Town.

Do you own bitcoin?

No. I do not invest in things if I am unable to determine their intrinsic value. Bitcoin is perceived to be an alternative store of value or currency. I don’t think it’s a currency since it has negative carry as there is no underlying interest rate for the crypto. Also it’s not a precious metal like gold.

What was your first-ever job?

A bartender while I was studying.