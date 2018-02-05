SHARE PRICE
Star picks up after Steinhoff’s fall
The share price of Steinhoff Africa Retail (Star) has recovered significantly following the bloodbath in December, when its value and that of Steinhoff plunged on the local bourse.
Steinhoff is a major shareholder in Star, which has a market capitalisation of over R70bn, making it one of SA’s largest nongrocery retailers.
Steinhoff has hardly recovered after losing 90% of its value following disclosures of corruption in its accounting processes, while Star has recovered 23.5% since January as investors’ fears about its involvement in the financial scandal wane and the outlook for its highly cash generative key operations, Pep and Ackermans, looks positive.
Star went from trading at about R23 to R15 after the scandal broke.
But it slowly recovered to crack the R20 ceiling. It closed 3.9% lower on Friday at R19.70.
Casparus Treurnicht, a portfolio manager at Gryphon Asset Management, said Star’s recovery was based largely on "all the signs that appeared suggesting that issues inside the Wiese stable were concentrated around Steinhoff".
Treurnicht said that he was one of many who took advantage of the sell-off.
"At R15, it was a steal … Star’s share price was trashed and it offered value."
Meanwhile, Ron Klipin, a portfolio manager at Cratos Wealth, said that if there was one business in the stable that was not expected to be under financial pressure it was Star.
"The group has good assets," Klipin said. He said that "uncertainties remain of whether there are liabilities causing some of the market volatility".
It would seem that Star has largely distanced itself from Steinhoff in the eyes of investors and analysts. But as a major shareholder, the trickle-down effect of the accounting scandal has not totally escaped Star.
Peter Takaendesa, a portfolio manager at Mergence Investment, said while there were a number of operational differences between Star and Steinhoff, the latter’s problems had a significant effect on the Star share price. Star had underperformed other clothing retailers.
"The underperformance of Star is likely a function of investors’ concerns that Steinhoff is still the largest shareholder in Star and may be a forced seller at some stage, as well as the uncertainty of how some of Steinhoff’s local operations interacted with Star," he said.
