National

PIC believes value can be unlocked from Steinhoff Africa Retail

31 January 2018 - 19:13 Linda Ensor
PIC CEO Dan Matjila. Picture: SUNDAY TIMES
PIC CEO Dan Matjila. Picture: SUNDAY TIMES

The Public Investment Corporation (PIC) believes that significant value can be unlocked from Steinhoff Africa Retail (Star), the corporation’s CEO Dan Matjila said on Wednesday.

He based his assessment on the possible undervaluation of the current spot share price of Star and the long-term nature of the PIC’s investment horizon.

The PIC, as the asset manager for the Government Employees Pension Fund (GEPF), has a major investment in Steinhoff International. According to GEPF figures, the value of the GEPF shareholding in Steinhoff depreciated from R24bn on November 30 to R1.8bn by end-December, rising to R3bn by January 23.

Matjila also did not believe the value of Steinhoff was zero as it had some solid underlying assets. A final assessment would, however, depend on the outcome of the forensic investigation. The group’s board of directors would be under pressure to demonstrate their ability and willingness to unlock value within the group.

Christo Wiese tells probe into Steinhoff that detecting fraud is extremely difficult

In answer to MPs’ questions about why the board was ‘asleep at the wheel’, the businessman says ‘cleverer people than this ...
Companies
10 hours ago

His comments were made in a presentation to a joint hearing by three parliamentary committees on the Steinhoff scandal.

Matjila said the PIC would use the opportunity provided by the current situation to drive changes to the governance structures and philosophy of Steinhoff companies, including greater diversity at board and management level.

The corporation is insisting that it have the right to nominate at least two non-executive directors to the Steinhoff and Star boards, as well as one observer seat on the board committee tasked with investigating the current situation. Matjila said the latter representation would ensure the process was transparent and that the terms of reference of the committee addressed critical governance issues.

"The PIC is awaiting the outcome of the forensic investigations [by PwC] to decide on appropriate actions to take against the company," Matjila said.

Generally, the PIC supported increased shareholder involvement in investee companies, and the demand for greater transparency and disclosure. It believes that investors should have direct access to the auditors on company matters that are complicated and where management could be conflicted.

The PIC also argues for a requirement for greater disclosure of all the off-balance sheet transactions and for shareholder approval of all transactions with these entities.

Reserve Bank considering letting Steinhoff take money out of the country

Steinhoff wants the money to help with liquidity issues abroad; the Bank has to weigh up how the company’s potential liquidation would affect ...
Companies
7 hours ago

Steinhoff director spills the beans about accounting irregularities and Jooste’s disappearing act

Steve Booysen tells Parliament of the day he waited for Jooste to explain the alleged irregularities — instead, at 7.45pm, Jooste resigned
Companies
9 hours ago

Pension funds’ exposure to Steinhoff sees them take an R18bn loss — excluding the GEPF

At the end of November, the Government Employees Pension Fund held shares in Steinhoff worth R24bn — by end-January, they were worth R3bn
National
10 hours ago

Steinhoff has a going concern prognosis for the next 12 months, director says

Steinhoff commercial director Louis du Preez says there were specific concerns about the Austrian businesses but the company managed to resolve those
Companies
10 hours ago

JSE recovers slightly, led by Naspers, as markets cautiously watch US Fed

The local bourse was slightly stronger on Wednesday morning, led by market heavyweight Naspers, amid risk-off global trade
Markets
12 hours ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
BREAKING: Zuma meets corruption charges deadline
National
2.
Molefe buying time with appeal, says Solidarity
National
3.
PIC believes value can be unlocked from Steinhoff ...
National
4.
The death toll of mentally ill patients moved ...
National

Related Articles

WATCH: Viceroy, Capitec and the resulting fallout
Companies / Financial Services

Steinhoff served with hard-hitting compliance notice
Companies / Retail & Consumer

Viceroy report packed with ‘factual errors’, says Capitec
Companies / Financial Services

Capitec: Viceroy report is riddled with inaccuracies
Companies / Financial Services

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.