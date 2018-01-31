PIC believes value can be unlocked from Steinhoff Africa Retail
The Public Investment Corporation (PIC) believes that significant value can be unlocked from Steinhoff Africa Retail (Star), the corporation’s CEO Dan Matjila said on Wednesday.
He based his assessment on the possible undervaluation of the current spot share price of Star and the long-term nature of the PIC’s investment horizon.
The PIC, as the asset manager for the Government Employees Pension Fund (GEPF), has a major investment in Steinhoff International. According to GEPF figures, the value of the GEPF shareholding in Steinhoff depreciated from R24bn on November 30 to R1.8bn by end-December, rising to R3bn by January 23.
Matjila also did not believe the value of Steinhoff was zero as it had some solid underlying assets. A final assessment would, however, depend on the outcome of the forensic investigation. The group’s board of directors would be under pressure to demonstrate their ability and willingness to unlock value within the group.
His comments were made in a presentation to a joint hearing by three parliamentary committees on the Steinhoff scandal.
Matjila said the PIC would use the opportunity provided by the current situation to drive changes to the governance structures and philosophy of Steinhoff companies, including greater diversity at board and management level.
The corporation is insisting that it have the right to nominate at least two non-executive directors to the Steinhoff and Star boards, as well as one observer seat on the board committee tasked with investigating the current situation. Matjila said the latter representation would ensure the process was transparent and that the terms of reference of the committee addressed critical governance issues.
"The PIC is awaiting the outcome of the forensic investigations [by PwC] to decide on appropriate actions to take against the company," Matjila said.
Generally, the PIC supported increased shareholder involvement in investee companies, and the demand for greater transparency and disclosure. It believes that investors should have direct access to the auditors on company matters that are complicated and where management could be conflicted.
The PIC also argues for a requirement for greater disclosure of all the off-balance sheet transactions and for shareholder approval of all transactions with these entities.
Please sign in or register to comment.