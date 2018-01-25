How Steinhoff made Wall Street banks bleed

While Wall Street racked up US$1.1bn in losses linked to Christo Wiese’s Steinhoff deals, local lenders sighed in relief after having been excluded from these juicy share-covered loans.

Wiese, the former Steinhoff chairman and its single-largest shareholder, had pledged 628m ordinary Steinhoff shares as collateral on a loan, which he used to buy more shares in Steinhoff.

The shares were pledged to financing banks, revealed as Citi, HSBC, Goldman Sachs and Nomura at the time.

These banks subsequently sold off parts of the loan to other banks, according to a Business Insider report, which could explain the exposure of JPMorgan.

One analyst tried to put it politely on a JPMorgan fourth-quarter earnings call after the bank reported a $143m loss in its equity markets business on a margin loan linked to Steinhoff: "Hindsight is 20/20. You’re like: ‘Wow, that’s a lot of leverage to give somebody on a highly active stock’, but it’s usually just a customer flow."

JPMorgan CFO Marianne Lake conceded: "It is far and away the largest loss in that business that we’ve seen since the [2008-2009] crisis. It will happen from time to time, [though] maybe not this significantly or this suddenly. While we’re obviously disappointed with the outcome, [this] is a large and diversified business that even after this loss is still very profitable."