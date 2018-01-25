STEINHOFF EXPOSURE
How Steinhoff made Wall Street banks bleed
The cost of the Steinhoff debacle is spreading far and wide
While Wall Street racked up US$1.1bn in losses linked to Christo Wiese’s Steinhoff deals, local lenders sighed in relief after having been excluded from these juicy share-covered loans.
Wiese, the former Steinhoff chairman and its single-largest shareholder, had pledged 628m ordinary Steinhoff shares as collateral on a loan, which he used to buy more shares in Steinhoff.
The shares were pledged to financing banks, revealed as Citi, HSBC, Goldman Sachs and Nomura at the time.
These banks subsequently sold off parts of the loan to other banks, according to a Business Insider report, which could explain the exposure of JPMorgan.
One analyst tried to put it politely on a JPMorgan fourth-quarter earnings call after the bank reported a $143m loss in its equity markets business on a margin loan linked to Steinhoff: "Hindsight is 20/20. You’re like: ‘Wow, that’s a lot of leverage to give somebody on a highly active stock’, but it’s usually just a customer flow."
JPMorgan CFO Marianne Lake conceded: "It is far and away the largest loss in that business that we’ve seen since the [2008-2009] crisis. It will happen from time to time, [though] maybe not this significantly or this suddenly. While we’re obviously disappointed with the outcome, [this] is a large and diversified business that even after this loss is still very profitable."
Over and above the mark-to-market trading loss, JPMorgan added $130m in reserves to its credit costs on the same transaction, believed to be linked to a $1.8bn margin loan to Upington Investment Holdings, a company ultimately controlled by Wiese, in September 2016.
Goldman Sachs reported a fourth-quarter impairment of $130m in its equities business on a loan related to Steinhoff.
Though Citi would not confirm it, it is suspected that Steinhoff was behind the $130m loss in its derivatives unit, which it said was linked to a "single client event".
It said: "Credit costs were $267m in the fourth quarter, predominantly driven by the same single-client event."
Bank of America, meanwhile, wrote off $292m related to a single name, an unnamed non-US credit, in the fourth quarter, adding another $40m to reserves for the same client.
"Negative news reports on that company caused significant market concerns, which affected the credit spread and stock price of this formerly investment-grade credit," the bank’s CFO, Paul Donofrio, said on a conference call.
Days after Steinhoff’s 86% drop on the news that Deloitte could not approve its annual financial statements due to accounting irregularities and that CEO Markus Jooste had resigned, ratings agency Moody’s downgraded the retailer by four notches to B1.
Further downgrades by Moody’s have since taken Steinhoff to CAA1 — seven notches below investment grade.
Unsurprisingly, the global retail group is now in the throes of a cash crunch, rapidly selling assets and restructuring liabilities to raise €3bn. Steinhoff has sold down its 25.5% stake in PSG Group to 2.5%, raising about R11.8bn.
But with outstanding debt as at December 14 of €10.7bn, international asset sales are likely.
Steinhoff has also approached SA lenders, whose exposure is largely limited to Steinhoff Africa Retail (Star), the entity that owns Pep and Ackermans, which was spun out of Steinhoff and listed on the JSE in September.
As credit facilities are suspended or withdrawn at group level, domestic banks are providing €200m (R2.96bn) in "interim liquidity support" for the group’s European operations. Individual subsidiaries, such as Mattress Firm and Pepkor Europe, are now also raising their own funds.
"SA banks are well capitalised and should be able to withstand the impact of potential future losses with regard to the Steinhoff exposures," deputy Reserve Bank governor Francois Groepe tells the Financial Mail.
While banks declined to comment on their exposures, citing client confidentiality, Investec said in a statement that derivatives exposures linked to Steinhoff’s share price could chop as much as 3% off its post-tax operating profits, which were R3.2bn for the year to March 2017.
Individuals other than Wiese would have used Steinhoff shares as collateral on loans, says Wayne McCurrie, a fund manager at Ashburton Investments. "Lots of people hitched their horse to the Steinhoff wagon," he says.
But for the most part, SA banks’ exposures are predominantly limited to Star, where Pep and Ackermans make up 85% of operating profit. That Pep has posted double-digit profit growth for 18 consecutive years will give them some comfort.
