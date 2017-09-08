Ann Crotty Writer-at-large
Companies / Financial Services

Praise for moves to dump KPMG over Gupta account

The Institute of Directors in Southern Africa’s move to suspend ‘cobranding activities’ with KPMG welcomed

08 September 2017 - 05:48 Ann Crotty
Picture: istock
Picture: istock

The Institute of Directors in Southern Africa (IoDSA), the guardian of the King codes on corporate governance, has suspended "cobranding activities" with KPMG in what is likely to be a blow to the audit firm’s ability to comfort clients while it completes a review of the work it has done for the controversial Gupta family.

Iraj Abedian, CEO of Pan-African Investment and Research Services, welcomed the IoDSA’s move and urged corporate SA to take a firmer stance on the KPMG matter.

"In a governance sense, KPMG has done more damage to this country than Bell Pottinger. PR firms are paid to spin. The SARS report by KPMG was the basis for firing key executives in SARS," said Abedian who confirmed that he had recently resigned from the board of Munich Re because it would not fire KPMG.

The only company that has fired KPMG is Sygnia Asset Management. Deneb has said it is reviewing KPMG’s role as company auditor.

JSE-listed Imperial Holdings announced on Thursday that Raboijane (Moses) Kgosana had stepped down as chairman and member of its audit committee with immediate effect. He remained a board member.

"In light of the investigation by the audit regulator in respect of KPMG", where Kgosana was previous CE and senior partner, "he and the board believe this is the most appropriate course of action, and in line with good corporate governance until such investigation has been completed", Imperial said.

The timing of the IoDSA’s move to distance itself from KPMG appears to have been prompted by the audit firm’s long-term sponsorship of the IoDSA’s Executive Golf Day. IoDSA informed its members on Thursday that alternative sponsors for the golf day had been secured. The IoDSA would not reveal who had stepped in to fill the gap.

The institute has also suspended KPMG’s sponsorship of its audit committee forum, raising concern about the future of the forum. The forum aims to assist IoDSA members to be effective in their roles on audit committees and has been described as a very useful corporate community service.

KPMG marketing and communications executive Nqubeko Sibiya confirmed that KPMG had met the IoDSA to discuss the media allegations. "We appreciate that the IoDSA is allowing KPMG International the opportunity to complete its comprehensive internal review before they make a standing decision on cobranding," Sibiya said.

In the notice issued to its members the IoDSA said that in line with its commitment to good governance it was allowing KPMG International a fair and equitable opportunity to conduct a thorough internal investigation. "The IoDSA is also aware of the investigation by the Irba [Independent Regulatory Board for Auditors] against certain partners at KPMG."

NATASHA MARRIAN: Much changed since earlier Hawks strike

Civil society, ANC veterans and former United Democratic Front activists have been mobilised against Zuma and the Guptas
Opinion
7 days ago

Airline flies to KPMG after qualified audit opinion

South African Express has asked KPMG to help with its books
Companies
7 days ago

EXCLUSIVE: HCI unit may dismiss KPMG as auditor over Gupta links

There is no requirement for a listed company to inform shareholders when it changes auditors, nor is there a requirement on the audit firm to notify ...
Companies
10 days ago

Please login or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
KPMG under scrutiny about Gupta involvement, as ...
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Praise for moves to dump KPMG over Gupta account
Companies / Financial Services
3.
Uber condemns Sandton taxi violence
Companies / Transport & Tourism
4.
FirstRand CE blames economic malaise for low ...
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Transnet CE Gama denies Guptas paid his hotel fee
Companies / Transport & Tourism

Related Articles

KPMG under scrutiny about Gupta involvement, as clients jump ship
Companies / Financial Services

The clock is ticking on audit freedoms
Business

Why KPMG’s Gupta woes are not over
Companies / Financial Services

How KPMG’s apology fell flat
News & Fox

LETTER: No action on largest fraud
Opinion / Letters

Heads roll at KPMG over Gupta work
Companies / Financial Services

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.