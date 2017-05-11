Wells Fargo falls after news of $4bn in cost cuts

New York — Wells Fargo dropped in New York trading on Thursday after abandoning its efficiency targets and announcing $4bn in cost cuts in the wake of its bogus-account scandal.

Shares of the company fell 2.3%, the most in the KBW Bank Index, after the firm said slowing loan growth would prevent it from meeting goals that management has pursued for years. It boosted a plan to save $2bn annually by the end of next year, saying it now will cut twice as much by 2019, according to a presentation on the company’s website.

CEO Tim Sloan is trying to counter the damage to Wells Fargo’s business after authorities found last year that the bank’s employees may have opened more than 2-million unauthorised accounts to hit sales goals. Wells Fargo has spent at least $445m on fines, remediation, consultants and civil litigation. On Saturday, its top investor, billionaire Warren Buffett, said managers were "totally wrong" in not acting faster to halt abuses.

The new efficiency-ratio goal is 60% to 61%, according to the presentation, which was posted ahead of Wells Fargo’s investor day event. Executives have said for at least four years that they were committed to achieving a ratio of 55% to 59% — a profitability target they reiterated in January even as the scandal fueled legal costs, making it harder to lure new clients. That month, executives laid out the previous $2bn cost-cutting plan that included closing 400 branches through 2018.

In the first quarter, the efficiency ratio swung further in the wrong direction, rising to 62.7% — the worst since at least the 2008 financial crisis.

Cost Reductions

Wells Fargo said it would devote the first $2bn of expense reductions to "support our investment" in operations, and allow the rest to flow to profit. Savings "will be driven by a deepened focus and continued improvement on effectiveness and productivity to drive efficiency", the company said.

The first $2bn in savings will include $1.3bn through "centralisation" of functions such as marketing, finance, human resources, technology and data and contact centres. It said it would slash $170m from branch spending to "eliminate overlap in the physical footprint". An additional $550m would be saved by trimming expenses for consultants, facilities and travel, plus capturing efficiencies from its risk department as the structure of the watchdog function matures.