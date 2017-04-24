VOTES AT ANNUAL MEETINGS
Shareholders call for US lobbying disclosure
Votes are set to take place at more than 40 annual meetings, including those for Boeing, Wells Fargo, Ford, General Electric and Facebook
New York — Dozens of major US companies are facing shareholder votes this spring that seek to require more disclosure about political lobbying, as activists demand greater corporate transparency.
Votes are set to take place at more than 40 annual meetings, including those for Boeing, Wells Fargo, Ford, General Electric and Facebook. Many proposals have been offered before and predate the political debates that dominated the US with the rise and election of President Donald Trump. But whether or not they have anything to do with broader political dynamics, early tallies show more investors want to know about corporate spending on lobbying.
About 37% of Disney’s shareholders voted in favour of a measure on this issue, up 5% from 2016’s outcome, while Monsanto’s vote came in at about 28%, up 7.5% from a year ago. There were also modest increases at Emerson Electric and Tyson Foods. While still a minority of shareholders, these counts are high enough to force management to take notice, corporate governance experts say.
"There is a general discomfort with the notion of corporate funds for political purposes," said Charles Elson, corporate governance chairman at the University of Delaware Alfred Lerner College of Business and Economics.
"If it is explained and it is legitimate, there is nothing wrong with it. The question is the transparency." Companies are already required to account for annual lobbying expenditures in reports to Congress that detail the targeted issues and the amounts spent. However, proponents of the stepped-up measures say there are no requirements for reporting other aspects of lobbying, such as activities at the grass-roots level or donations to trade organisations that lobby.
Activists point to companies such as GE and Disney that favour climate-change policies and their links to groups such as the Chamber of Commerce that have opposed key climate policies. They argue the companies should disclose their trade group memberships and the amount of money given to those groups that is used for lobbying.
"Transparency is good for investors and … companies. It … goes to the principle of what gets disclosed gets managed," said John Keenan, corporate governance analyst at public employees union AFSCME, a leader in pushing for the measures.
Companies argue the additional sunshining is unnecessary and misstates the nature of a company’s relationship with a trade group.
"The associations and coalitions to which GE belongs perform many valuable functions," GE said in urging a "no" vote. "Lobbying is not the primary focus of these entities."
Disney said the proposal would exceed legal disclosure requirements and would "be misleadingly suggestive of the control we exercise over" trade groups.
