Companies / Financial Services

Barclays CEO Jes Staley probed after trying to find out who whistleblower was

10 April 2017 - 12:20 PM Agency Staff
Jes Staley, CEO of Barclays. Picture: BLOOMBERG
Jes Staley, CEO of Barclays. Picture: BLOOMBERG

Barclays and its CEO, Jes Staley, are under investigation after he attempted to uncover the identity of a whistleblower within the British financial giant, the bank said Monday.

In a statement, Barclays said the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) and the Prudential Regulation Authority (PRA) had "commenced investigations into Jes Staley, as to his senior manager responsibilities relating to Barclays whistleblowing programme, and Barclays Bank".

The board said it had accepted Staley’s explanation that he did not know that the bank was not allowed to try identify the author of a whistleblowing letter sent in 2016.

"The board has concluded, that Mr Staley honestly, but mistakenly, believed that it was permissible to identify the author of the letter," it said.

The bank vowed to "co-operate fully" with the FCA and PRA investigations and said that "a very significant compensation adjustment" would be made to Staley’s pay packet this year.

Staley said he had apologised to the Barclays board and accepted its findings. "Our whistleblowing process is one of the most important means by which we protect our culture and values at Barclays, and I certainly want to ensure that all colleagues, and others who may utilise it, understand the criticality which I attach to it," he said.

AFP

Please login or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
Pick n Pay cuts Smart Shopper rewards
Companies / Retail & Consumer
2.
JSE cancels suspicious trade in Gupta-owned ...
Companies
3.
Bank CEOs warn downgrade will hit job creation
Companies / Financial Services
4.
Old Mutual headhunts Vodacom’s Peter Moyo
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Peter Moyo appointed new CEO at Old Mutual’s ...
Companies / Financial Services

Related Articles

Barclays Africa takes a knock with downgrade
Business

Former Barclays traders acquitted in UK’s fourth Libor trial
Companies

AIG chairman backs departing CEO’s plans
Companies

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.