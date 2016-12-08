Sanlam upbeat over 2017 forecast

The capital base on which these investment returns were earned was also smaller than in the previous period, Sanlam said, following purchases of an additional 23% stake in India’s Shriram Capital and a 30% interest in the Morocco-based Saham Group.

Sanlam now holds a 49% stake in Shriram Capital, which is the maximum allowed by foreign shareholders in India.

Despite active expansion into markets outside SA, under the umbrella of Sanlam Emerging Markets (SEM), its home market remains by far the largest contributor to earnings.

At group level, new business volumes were up 11% to R195bn on the first 10 months of 2015.

Strong growth in recurring premium risk business at Sanlam Personal Finance, the group’s largest single division, was offset by a decline in discretionary single-premium savings across the retail and institutional businesses, Kirk said.

Demand for discretionary savings products in SA remained under pressure across the industry, he said.

Overall new business growth of 67% in SEM was supported by a R4.6bn mandate from the Botswana Public Officers Pension Fund.

A strengthening in the average rand exchange rate since the end of June, as well as a weaker claims experience in Namibia, slowed earnings growth from this business arm.

Sanlam’s short-term insurer, Santam, recorded a lower underwriting profit over the period, due to severe weather-related claims in July and October, as well as a number of large commercial fire losses.

Sanlam, which will report results in March, cautioned that a number of factors would affect its ability to maintain the 10-month 10% growth rate in its financial services earnings for the full 2016 financial year.

These factors included investment returns, lower offshore earnings from a

stronger rand and the high comparable 2015 base for

performance fees at Sanlam Investments.

While SA still had a number of challenges, there was reason for some optimism going into 2017, Kirk said.