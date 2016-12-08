Mood brightens for banking sector
SA’s banking stocks will keep climbing, analysts say, having shrugged off earlier market fears around rising bad debts and a sovereign credit downgrade to stage a spectacular comeback
in 2016.
"With the South African economy appearing to have avoided a recession and GDP numbers now being revised upwards, the top-down forces continue to suggest that banks’ outperformance has further to run," said Richard Schellbach, equity strategist at Citi.
The banking sector, which started 2016 "priced for recession", became a clear value play once it became certain that a recession was no longer on the cards, said Schellbach.
The JSE banks index – comprising Barclays Africa, Capitec, FirstRand, Nedbank, Standard Bank and Rand Merchant Bank – has been the second-best performer among major indices on the bourse, rising 22.74% in the year to date.
It is beaten only by the basic materials index, up 34.32%, and compares favourably with the Top40 index (-6.23%) and its parent all-share index (-2.37%).
Making the shares more attractive is the fact that the banks index’s price:earnings (p:e) ratio, which measures share price relative to per-share earnings, is less than half that of the all-share index, suggesting banking shares are cheap relative to the wider market.
SA’s banks continue to trade at a rare p:e discount to the emerging market banking universe, once we strip out China. Given SA’s banks are generally accepted to be among the highest quality banks in emerging markets, this represents an attractive valuation level to gain exposure atRichard Schellbach
Equity strategist at Citi
The big four banks were trading broadly in line with their five-year average valuation multiples, so were no longer exceptionally cheap, as in the first quarter of the year,
said Schellbach.
The big four banks were likely to report mid single-digit earnings growth for the 2016 financial year, which was below historic trends but reflected in their valuations, said Renier de Bruyn, investment analyst at Sanlam Private Wealth, which is overweight on banking stocks.
As the country’s economic outlook improved, the likelihood of a spike in banks’ nonperforming loans was fading somewhat, reducing risks to bank earnings, Schellbach said.
"The mood in the industry is starting to lift, as several factors are indicating that 2016 may have been the trough, in terms of GDP growth, and the peak in terms of inflation.
"If that turns out to be the case, bank earnings may exceed expectations," 36ONE Asset Management investment analyst Nico Smuts said.
A potential sovereign credit rating downgrade and cumulative interest-rate hikes in the US of 75 basis points over the next year had been factored in by the market and were unlikely to derail banking performance, De Bruyn said.
Credit losses could still worsen, but banks were well prepared for this, said Smuts.
"The retail credit cycle has so far been more benign than many expected, partly due to more borrowers opting for debt review instead of defaulting on their loans," he said.
Conservative credit growth among emerging market banks has meant that nonperforming loans could withstand sluggish economies, according to a research report from Citi. "If bad debts … are able to avoid a spike, investors may start paying attention to the relatively attractive valuations at which these stocks now trade."
