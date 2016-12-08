Mood brightens for banking sector

SA’s banking stocks will keep climbing, analysts say, having shrugged off earlier market fears around rising bad debts and a sovereign credit downgrade to stage a spectacular comeback

in 2016.

"With the South African economy appearing to have avoided a recession and GDP numbers now being revised upwards, the top-down forces continue to suggest that banks’ outperformance has further to run," said Richard Schellbach, equity strategist at Citi.

The banking sector, which started 2016 "priced for recession", became a clear value play once it became certain that a recession was no longer on the cards, said Schellbach.

The JSE banks index – comprising Barclays Africa, Capitec, FirstRand, Nedbank, Standard Bank and Rand Merchant Bank – has been the second-best performer among major indices on the bourse, rising 22.74% in the year to date.

It is beaten only by the basic materials index, up 34.32%, and compares favourably with the Top40 index (-6.23%) and its parent all-share index (-2.37%).

Making the shares more attractive is the fact that the banks index’s price:earnings (p:e) ratio, which measures share price relative to per-share earnings, is less than half that of the all-share index, suggesting banking shares are cheap relative to the wider market.