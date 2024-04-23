NEWS FROM THE FUTURE: Zero carbon, zero cost
Abundant green energy spawns new economic gold rush
23 April 2024 - 05:00
Dateline: April 29 2038
Ahmad wipes the sweat from his brow, having just installed another solar farm under the scorching Jakarta sun. As a welcome breeze begins to stir, he pauses only briefly; there’s no time to enjoy this success. His gaze shifts to a rival firm erecting two new wind turbines nearby. Already behind schedule, he hurries off to his next major appointment — a bid for an even larger solar project...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is free to read if you sign up or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.