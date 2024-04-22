Standard Bank operates in 20 sub-Saharan African countries and major global financial centres. It is Africa’s biggest lender by assets and reported 27% earnings growth of R43bn in December 2023. Picture: REUTERS
SA’s banking sector had R5.1-trillion in advances at end-2023 and deposits of R5.7-trillion, according to the SA Reserve Bank. On both fronts, Standard Bank dominates, holding the lion’s share of the R11-trillion industry. Business Day TV spoke to bank analyst from Denker Capital, Kokkie Kooyman, for his analysis of the bank’s position and the health of the sector.
NEWS LEADER
WATCH: Standard Bank dominates banking sector
Business Day TV talks to bank analyst from Denker Capital, Kokkie Kooyman SA’s banking sector
SA’s banking sector had R5.1-trillion in advances at end-2023 and deposits of R5.7-trillion, according to the SA Reserve Bank. On both fronts, Standard Bank dominates, holding the lion’s share of the R11-trillion industry. Business Day TV spoke to bank analyst from Denker Capital, Kokkie Kooyman, for his analysis of the bank’s position and the health of the sector.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.