WATCH: Standard Bank dominates banking sector

Business Day TV talks to bank analyst from Denker Capital, Kokkie Kooyman SA’s banking sector

22 April 2024 - 17:41
Standard Bank operates in 20 sub-Saharan African countries and major global financial centres. It is Africa’s biggest lender by assets and reported 27% earnings growth of R43bn in December 2023. Picture: REUTERS
Standard Bank operates in 20 sub-Saharan African countries and major global financial centres. It is Africa's biggest lender by assets and reported 27% earnings growth of R43bn in December 2023. Picture: REUTERS

SA’s banking sector had R5.1-trillion in advances at end-2023 and deposits of R5.7-trillion, according to the SA Reserve Bank. On both fronts, Standard Bank dominates, holding the lion’s share of the R11-trillion industry. Business Day TV spoke to bank analyst from Denker Capital, Kokkie Kooyman, for his analysis of the bank’s position and the health of the sector.

