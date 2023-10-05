Companies / Energy

WATCH: Transport month — Sasol bets on green hydrogen

Business Day TV speaks to Sasol CEO Fleetwood Grobler

05 October 2023 - 18:31
Sasol group CEO Fleetwood Grobler. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA/BUSINESS DAY
Hydrogen is a game-changer in the quest for sustainable transportation, says Sasol CEO Fleetwood Grobler. As we observe transport month, Business Day TV caught up with him for greater perspective on hydrogen as a fuel of the future.

