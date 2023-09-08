Q&A: Inside Kinetiko Energy’s plans to develop SA’s largest onshore LNG project
Australian-listed gas explorer Kinetiko Energy recently announced it has made huge gas finds near Secunda in Mpumalanga. The discovery of shallow sandstone gas followed drilling in areas close to the gas pipelines of Sasol, Eskom and other industrial gas users.
In late August, through its now wholly owned subsidiary Afro Energy, Kinetiko executed an agreement with the Industrial Development Corporation (IDC) to invest R630m to develop SA’s largest onshore liquefied natural gas (LNG) project. The first stage of the project is expected to yield 50MW gas equivalent energy, growing to 500MW LNG gas equivalent in the second stage...
