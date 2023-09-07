More woes for Sasol as largest colliery denied water licence renewal
Technical reports submitted by the energy major do not meet the standards for protection of resources, says department
07 September 2023 - 05:00
Sasol and the department of water & sanitation are at loggerheads after the latter declined the energy major’s water use licence renewal application for its largest colliery, Syferfontein, which supplies coal to its Secunda operations.
The Syferfontein Colliery was established in 1989 to supply coal to Sasol Synfuels. It has the capacity to produce 10.9-million tonnes a year...
