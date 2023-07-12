Emissions put Sasol in legal jeopardy
Energy and petrochemical company to appeal to environment minister over decision by air quality officer
12 July 2023 - 13:33
UPDATED 12 July 2023 - 23:00
SA’s national air quality officer has rejected Sasol’s request to measure the sulphur dioxide emissions from its Secunda boiler plant in an alternative manner, putting the petrochemical giant at risk of violating the country’s air quality laws and facing legal consequences.
The rejection raises questions about the sustainability of Sasol, which said in its 2022 annual report that noncompliance with the minimum emissions standards could have a “material adverse impact” on its business and lead to fines, criminal charges or being asked to cease operations...
