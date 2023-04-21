Manufacturing activity in the mid-Atlantic region falls to lowest level in nearly three years amid fears of a US recession
Chemicals and energy group Sasol kept its expected output for the rest of its 2023 year unchanged, but lowered the guidance of SA’s inland crude oil refinery Natref amid lower lighter crude slate, hydrogen and steam availability in the third quarter.
This resulted in a 6% decline in the average run rate of the refinery quarter on quarter to 581m³/h. Natref is located in Sasolburg in the Free State and is a partnership with Total SA...
Sasol lowers guidance for crude oil refinery Natref
Despite a lower run rate, the crude oil processed by Natref improved 0.66% to 15.2-million barrels in results to end-December
