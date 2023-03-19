Companies will be open but are taking extra precautions ahead of tomorrow's national protest
A specialised corridor on the platinum belt in Limpopo that was to kick-start the country’s green hydrogen economy and create thousands of jobs is battling to get off the ground as investment flows remain slow.
While the government is betting on its green hydrogen strategy to create a new R162bn industrial sector, there is worry that South Africa is lagging behind the rest of the world in harnessing this cheap, clean and abundant green energy...
The Big Read
‘The hydrogen train has left the station’
Lack of investment has stalled South Africa's advancement of a green hydrogen strategy that could potentially contribute $9bn to GDP by 2050 and create thousands of jobs, writes Dineo Faku
