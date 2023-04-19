SA’s green steelmaking ‘a matter of utmost urgency’ to harness EU rush to carbon neutral

Business Day TV talks to Jaco Eagar from Rand Swiss
SA must accelerate its programme to produce decarbonised steel if it is to take advantage of Europe’s scramble to be carbon neutral, according to an industry expert.
Speaking at a workshop hosted by the Trade and Industrial Policy Strategies (TIPS) and the Leadership Group for Industry Transition (LeadIT), in Johannesburg on Tuesday, Hilton Trollip said Hydrogen Direct Reduced Iron (H-DRI) — which is produced using green hydrogen instead of natural gas — is almost certain to be a central component of steelmaking, alongside recycling...
