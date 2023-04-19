National

SA’s green steelmaking ‘a matter of utmost urgency’ to harness EU rush to carbon neutral

SA can lead the global drive to decarbonise the industry thanks to its abundance of iron ore and hydrogen, workshop told

19 April 2023 - 15:30 Michelle Gumede

SA must accelerate its programme to produce decarbonised steel if it is to take advantage of Europe’s scramble to be carbon neutral, according to an industry expert.

Speaking at a workshop hosted by the Trade and Industrial Policy Strategies (TIPS) and the Leadership Group for Industry Transition (LeadIT), in Johannesburg on Tuesday, Hilton Trollip said Hydrogen Direct Reduced Iron (H-DRI) — which is produced using green hydrogen instead of natural gas — is almost certain to be a central component of steelmaking, alongside recycling...

