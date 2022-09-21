Digitised renewable energy key to Africa powering developmental goals

Bamba is a 10-hour drive from Zambia’s capital Lusaka. The village is home to a micro-grid photovoltaic (PV) plant which, once on grid, will bring uninterrupted power to Bamba, which has not had any for years. It is one of more than 400 such Huawei plants across Africa, bringing power to remote rural areas.

In Ghana, a 50MW PV power station 490km northwest from the capital Accra feeds directly into the grid, while another 200MW PV power station is being built nearby.

In SA, the Aquila Private Game Reserve near Cape Town is home to rows of dark blue PV panels. The facility is working silently to power the park and create harmony between humans and nature.

All these projects, which use Huawei digital power technologies, and many more in various stages of progress, illustrate how digitally enabled renewable energy is playing a crucial role in helping Africa achieve its power and development goals.

These solutions will solve the problems of frequent power outages and shortages for rural and urban areas in Africa and create employment opportunities for those on the continent.

Overcoming Africa’s power supply challenges

We see a pair of contrasting pictures in Africa. On one hand, it has the biggest potential for solar energy in the world, with a long-term output of 4.51 kWh/kWp per day. On the other, Sub-Saharan Africa accounts for 77% of the global population without electricity access and that proportion has increased since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic.