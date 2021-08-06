Companies / Energy Sasol back in the black on higher oil and chemical prices Full-year headline earnings per share are expected to be as much as R41

Chemicals and energy group Sasol expects to return to profitability in the year to end-June, boosted by a recovery in chemicals prices and higher oil prices in rand terms.

The oil market is in better shape due to higher demand as the world economy recovers from the Covid-19 pandemic and its associated lockdowns. The price of Brent crude has risen 52% in the past year, according to Infront data. ..