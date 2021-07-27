Sasol gets bump from higher oil prices after battling bad weather
Chemicals and energy group says it met many of its production targets in spite of Covid-19 and storms
27 July 2021 - 10:55
UPDATED 27 July 2021 - 18:17
Chemicals and energy group Sasol says bumper oil prices helped offset a fall in chemical production in its year to end-June, with the group’s turnaround still on track as it deals with the fallout from delays and cost overruns at its US Lake Charles project.
In a production update for its year to end-June, Sasol said it had met many of its production targets in spite of the disruptive effects of Covid-19 and poor weather, with the market seemingly unfazed by the update from a company whose share has jumped two-thirds so far this year...
