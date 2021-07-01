Companies / Energy Sasol CFO Paul Victor quits after six years at the helm The synthetic fuels and chemicals producer announced Victor will step down as CFO and executive director in June 2022 BL PREMIUM

Sasol CFO and long-serving employee Paul Victor has resigned from the company after a tumultuous year in which the group’s balance sheet was brought to the brink and then pulled back, ultimately averting a rights issue.

The synthetic fuels and chemicals producer on Thursday announced that Victor will step down as CFO and executive director on June 30 2022, after six years in the job. Victor has worked at Sasol for 21 years, previously serving as acting CFO, senior vice-president of financial control services and for 10 years was CFO of Sasol Synfuels...