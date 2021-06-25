WATCH: Karpowership deal in doubt

The department of forestry, fisheries and environment has rejected the environmental impact assessments submitted by Karpowership SA for all three of the ports where it intended to provide floating gas-fired power barges as a way to alleviate SA’s power constraints.

The company’s bid has also been under scrutiny as a losing bidder in the programme has taken minister of mineral resources and energy Gwede Mantashe to court to have it overturned on grounds that the process was corrupt.

Business Day TV spoke to Business Day editor-at-large Carol Paton for more detail.