WATCH: Karpowership deal in doubt

Business Day editor-at-large Carol Paton talks to Business Day TV about Karpowership’s bid to help alleviate SA’s power constraints

25 June 2021 - 07:53 Business Day TV
Power ships can quickly provide emergency power but cost is key. Picture: KARPOWERSHIP
Power ships can quickly provide emergency power but cost is key. Picture: KARPOWERSHIP

The department of forestry, fisheries and environment has rejected the environmental impact assessments submitted by Karpowership SA for all three of the ports where it intended to provide floating gas-fired power barges as a way to alleviate SA’s power constraints.

The company’s bid has also been under scrutiny as a losing bidder in the programme has taken minister of mineral resources and energy Gwede Mantashe to court to have it overturned on grounds that the process was corrupt.

Business Day TV spoke to Business Day editor-at-large Carol Paton for more detail.

