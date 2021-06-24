ELECTRICITY
Power ships fail all three environmental tests
Karpowership SA plans to appeal against the decisions, which were announced by the department of fisheries, forestry & the environment
24 June 2021 - 12:04
UPDATED 24 June 2021 - 23:15
The plan by the department of mineral resources & energy to procure emergency electricity from four gas-powered power ships to relieve SA’s stressed electricity grid has hit another obstacle, with all three projects failing to get environmental authorisation.
The company, Karpowership SA, which is majority Turkish-owned, said it would appeal against the decisions, which were announced by the department of fisheries, forestry & the environment on Thursday...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now