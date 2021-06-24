National ELECTRICITY Power ships fail all three environmental tests Karpowership SA plans to appeal against the decisions, which were announced by the department of fisheries, forestry & the environment BL PREMIUM

The plan by the department of mineral resources & energy to procure emergency electricity from four gas-powered power ships to relieve SA’s stressed electricity grid has hit another obstacle, with all three projects failing to get environmental authorisation.

The company, Karpowership SA, which is majority Turkish-owned, said it would appeal against the decisions, which were announced by the department of fisheries, forestry & the environment on Thursday...