Absa will not trash its reputation over Karpowership deal
The bank says scrutiny of any funding for the Turkish company will be subject to reputational due diligence
04 June 2021 - 13:01
The country’s fourth largest bank by assets, Absa, says it will tread cautiously in evaluating any proposals to fund Turkish company Karpowership, which was recently awarded the lion’s share of the emergency power procurement contract.
This is because of the allegations of irregularities surrounding the tender. ..
