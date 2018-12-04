Companies / Energy

Norway’s Equinor to start talks with Tanzania over gas project

The energy firm, formerly known as Statoil, says Tanzanian President John Magufuli has asked his government to proceed with negotiations

04 December 2018 - 16:52 Nerijus Adomaitis
Picture: ISTOCK
Picture: ISTOCK

Oslo — Norway’s Equinor is ready to start talks with Tanzania on developing a liquefied natural gas (LNG) project based on a deepwater offshore discovery, the company says.

Tanzanian President John Magufuli has asked his government to proceed with negotiations to set out the commercial and fiscal framework for the LNG project, Equinor, a majority state-owned energy company formerly known as Statoil, said.

“Equinor will now proceed with our partner ExxonMobil with negotiations for a host government agreement,” an Equinor spokesman said. 

 It was too early to say how long talks with the government could take and how much the project would cost, he said.

Tanzania said in 2014 that a planned LNG export plant could cost up to $30bn.

Royal Dutch Shell, which operates deepwater blocks 1 and 4, adjacent to Equinor’s block 2, previously sought to develop the LNG project in partnership with Equinor and Exxon Mobil.

“Shell continues to work with the government of Tanzania to establish the most cost-effective and competitive solution for the LNG project in Tanzania,” a company spokeswoman.

“We believe the government is best placed to lead the right way forward to deliver the project,” she said.

Shell declined to say whether it would join Equinor and Exxon Mobil or would pursue separate talks with the government.

Shell said on its website the three blocks had sufficient gas reserves to build an onshore LNG plant, but the company was not immediately available to comment on whether it would join the other two in starting talks.

Shell estimates its two blocks hold about  453-billion cubic metres of recoverable gas, similar to the volumes in Equinor’s block 2.

Reports said in June that Exxon Mobil was seeking to sell its 25% stake in block 2 as it was focusing on an even bigger project in neighbouring Mozambique.

Reuters

