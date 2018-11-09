Africa’s infrastructure gaps are an investment opportunity waiting to happen

It is clear that the challenge of building this infrastructure cannot be met solely through the efforts of African governments, many of which lack sufficient domestic revenue bases. Instead, it will require innovative financing mechanisms that harness both public- and private-sector capital to fund large scale, complex projects across sectors. US commercial interests are well placed to help deliver on these ambitions.

There is increasing recognition by many African governments that investment in infrastructure acts as a catalyst not only for intra-regional trade and industrialisation, but also underpins long-term, sustainable and inclusive economic growth.

SA’s government recently announced a R400bn contribution from the national fiscus over the coming three years of the medium–term expenditure framework. Ethiopia is attracting foreign investment in infrastructure and manufacturing and pursuing further diversification of its economy through tourism. Senegal’s government is driving growth by building infrastructure vitally needed to improve living standards, support the growth of the private sector and attract foreign investors, while simultaneously strengthening its public finances.

Ivory Coast has introduced pro-business reforms and tax breaks to encourage local processing of raw materials. It is also investing in rural infrastructure, notably in transport and energy, with further plans to double oil and gas production.

Public-private partnerships

Public-private partnerships (PPPs) have proven successful vehicles to driving sustainable infrastructural develop on the continent. They harness governments’ ability to break down bureaucracy and to design supportive policy and regulations, while leveraging private-sector funding, skills and technology to deliver the large-scale infrastructure projects needed to transform the continent’s economies.

Central to this, accountability and governance frameworks that measure a project’s value — not only on commercial metrics but take into account quality, affordability, efficiency as well as the developmental gains they can deliver — are key. Ensuring the transfer of knowledge and skills to the local population is also important for long-term positive impact.