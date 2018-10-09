Aramco and Total SA sign $9bn petrochemical complex deal

Dubai — Aramco and Total SA have signed an engineering and design contract for a $9bn petrochemical complex in Saudi Arabia to convert fossil fuels into building blocks for plastics.

The Amiral complex will be able to produce 2.7-million tons of chemicals a year, according to Amin Nasser, state-run Saudi Aramco’s CEO. The project would be completed by late 2023 or early 2024, said Patrick Pouyanne, CEO of Paris-based Total. Nasser and Pouyanne spoke at a signing ceremony at Aramco’s headquarters in Dhahran. Investment in the project would reach $9bn, they said, without specifying each company’s share. Saudi Arabia is seeking to transform its crude-dependent economy by developing new industries. Like other Middle Eastern oil producers, it is pushing into petrochemicals to earn more from its resources.