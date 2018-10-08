Companies / Energy

SAUDI ARABIA

Saudi Arabia’s crown prince insists stalled Aramco IPO is on track

08 October 2018 - 05:05 Nayla Razzouk, Stephanie Flanders and Javier Blas
Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. Picture: REUTERS
Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. Picture: REUTERS

Riyadh/London — Saudi Arabia’s crown prince maintains the stalled plan to sell shares in oil giant Aramco will go ahead, promising an initial public offering by 2021 and sticking to his ambitious view that the state-run company is worth $2-trillion or more.

The comments show 33-year-old Mohammed bin Salman’s determination to press ahead with the IPO even after Riyadh’s original timetable was undone by scepticism about the company’s valuation and a plan for Aramco to buy a controlling stake in the country’s biggest chemical producer.

"I believe late 2020, early 2021," he said, discussing the timing of the IPO in an interview at the royal palace in Riyadh.

"The investor will decide the price on the day. I believe it will be above $2-trillion because it will be huge."

The IPO project was first announced in 2016 as the cornerstone of the prince’s Vision 2030 plan to modernise the Saudi economy. Officials said repeatedly the deal was "on track on time" for the second half of 2018, but said earlier this year it would be delayed into 2019. Soon after, Aramco put the IPO on hold and instead started talks to buy a majority stake in local petrochemical giant Sabic, a deal potentially worth $70bn.

Late on Wednesday, surrounded by advisers, Prince Mohammed said the IPO was "100%" in the nation’s interest.

"Everyone heard rumours of Saudi Arabia cancelling the IPO of Aramco, delaying that, and that this is delaying Vision 2030," he said. "This is not right."

Prince Mohammed said the IPO’s delay had its origin in mid-2017, when it became clear that Aramco needed a push into petrochemicals. He said it would have been unfair to go ahead with the listing only to surprise investors soon after with a big deal in chemicals.

The Aramco IPO would be a seismic event for financial markets. Prince Mohammed said he hoped to raise a record $100bn selling a 5% stake.

Bloomberg

US oil majors in U-turn on industry climate initiative

After refusing to do so for years, Exxon Mobil, Chevron and Occidental Petroleum will become members of the Oil and Gas Climate Initiative  soon 
World
17 days ago

Goldman tipped to advise Saudi sovereign fund on share sale

The deal mandate is a major win for Goldman Sachs, which has built up its Saudi business to capitalise on the kingdom’s plans to privatise ...
Companies
27 days ago

THE FT COLUMN: Saudi Aramco IPO collapse delivers a blow to the crown prince

The king’s intervention is a stumbling block to his Vision 2030 plan and a knock to his prestige — but it was partly self-inflicted, ...
Opinion
1 month ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
Mining CEOs say deep-level mining is over in SA
Companies / Mining
2.
Park Square: a landmark designed with people in ...
Companies / Property
3.
Brightwater Commons shopping centre gets trendy ...
Companies / Property
4.
Nestlé makes bold bet on Vertuoline, a big ...
Companies
5.
Saudis mull stake in Denel and transfer of its ...
Companies

Related Articles

THE FT COLUMN: Saudi Aramco IPO collapse delivers a blow to the crown prince
Opinion / Columnists

Aramco’s planned $100bn IPO on hold, not cancelled, Saudi Arabia insists
Companies / Energy

Sabic deal hinders Saudi Aramco IPO
Companies / Energy

Saudi Arabia cuts prices a day after Trump tells Opec to reduce oil prices
Markets

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.